Greek party leaders to meet for coalition talks, open way for new elections

Greek parties that made it to the parliament after last weekend's inconclusive elections are expected to meet on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to form a coalition government.

But the process is not expected to succeed as the top three parties have already rejected separate mandates to form a coalition, opening the way for new elections next month.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou invited the leaders of the five parties whose share of votes surpassed the threshold of 3% for talks.

The conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which romped to victory polling 40.1%, but fell short of an outright majority, has turned down a mandate for a governing coalition.