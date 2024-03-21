HSC forms can be filled out from Apr 16

Examinees can start filling out forms for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams from Apr 16 to Apr 25, according to the Dhaka Education Board.

Only students with valid registration and who have passed the selection examination can fill out the HSC forms, the board said in a statement on Thursday.

However, if a candidate does not sit the selection exam due to any reason beyond their control or fails to attend the exam due to physical illness, they can fill out the examination form based on the written application of the candidate's parent and a satisfactory result on the candidate's pre-selection test.

On Apr 4, a draft of the potential list and students’ information will be published on the website of the Dhaka Education Board.

Students can fill out the HSC form online from this list. The fee to fill out the form can be paid through Sonali Seba until Apr 28.

Forms can also be filled out online from Apr 29 to May 2 if a late fee is paid. In that case, the last date for fee submission is May 2.

Candidates with previous registration for the 2019-20 session will not be able to appear in the HSC examinations this year.

However, candidates who have failed in one subject during the 2018-19 session can renew their registration and take the examination in one subject (excluding their fourth subject).