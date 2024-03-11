A 93-year-old Greek grandmother's scarves travel to children in need

In her tiny Athens apartment, 93-year-old Ioanna Matsouka has knit thousands of brightly coloured scarves for children in need from Greece to Ukraine - and she has no plans to quit just yet.

"Until I die, I will be knitting," Matsouka said. Her knitting needles clicked through her expert fingers, her nails painted red. "It brings me joy to share them."

Since she took up knitting in the 1990s, Matsouka has easily made over 3,000 scarves, her daughters estimate.