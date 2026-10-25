October 25, 2026

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British PM Burnham open to adopting EU free movement, Sunday Times reports

“I think you have to have a very factual, quite evidence-based debate about this,” he says

British PM Burnham open to adopting EU free movement, Sunday Times reports
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street to attend PMQs at the House of Commons, in London, Britain Oct 21, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 09:35 AM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 09:35 AM

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has opened the door to the country readopting the European Union’s free-movement rules, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Burnham said the nature of immigration into Britain had been “different” since Brexit, with more foreigners moving permanently rather than returning to their home countries.

“I think you have to have a very factual, quite evidence-based debate about this,” he said, making clear that staying out of free movement would not be a red line for talks, the newspaper added.

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