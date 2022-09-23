US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

A US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea, officials said.

USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike group docked at a naval base in the southern port city of Busan.

Its arrival marks the most significant deployment yet under a new push to have more US "strategic assets" operate in the area to deter North Korea.

Strike group commander Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly told reporters aboard the ship that the visit had been long planned and was designed to build relations with South Korean allies and boost interoperability between the navies.