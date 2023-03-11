US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China

The Biden administration is working to further tighten restrictions on exporting semiconductor manufacturing gear to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation.

The government has briefed US companies about the plan and told them it expects to announce the restrictions as early as next month, the report said.

The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report.

This week, Dutch government said it plans new restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China to protect national security.