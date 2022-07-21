Biden plans talks with China's Xi soon, casts doubt on Pelosi Taiwan trip

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next10 days," Biden told reporters as he returned from a climate-related tripto Massachusetts.
The long-discussed call between the two leaders, their firstin four months, would come at a crucial moment given tensions over the statusof Taiwan, and as the Biden administration weighs cutting import duties ongoods from China to help reduce inflation pressures on American consumers.
The United States calls China its main strategic rival andsays high-level engagement is important to keeping the difficult relationshipstable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict. Last month,Washington pushed NATO to adopt a strategic document calling China a securitychallenge.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Biden appeared to castdoubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker NancyPelosi to visit Taiwan next month.
"I think that the military thinks it's not a good idearight now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden said.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said they noted Biden's remarks, andthat Taiwan and the United States have good mutual trust and smoothcommunication channels.
However, the ministry added that it has not received"exact information" about a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan, and has nofurther comment.
Beijing said on Tuesday that it would respond with"forceful measures" should Pelosi visit the Chinese-claimed island,and that such a visit would "seriously undermine China's sovereignty andterritorial integrity."
Pelosi's office declined to comment on whether the visit ismoving forward, citing security concerns. The State Department has called thetrip "hypothetical." Plans for the trip were reported by theFinancial Times, which also said the White House had expressed concerns.
China considers the democratically-governed island its ownterritory, and the issue is a constant irritant in ties between Beijing andWashington.
Biden's administration has repeatedly spoken of its"rock-solid" commitment to the island's security.
US military vessels were conducting transits through theTaiwan Strait as recently as Tuesday, angering Beijing, which sent fightersacross the strait's median line this month following a visit to Taipei by USSenator Rick Scott.
On trade, the Biden administration has been at odds with Chinaover fulfilling its commitments to existing agreements.
But rising inflation has prompted a look at possible tariffrelief, including on the 'Section 301' tariffs imposed by former PresidentDonald Trump, covering some $370 billion in Chinese imports.
People familiar with the tariff deliberations have toldReuters that Biden also is weighing whether to pair a removal of some tariffswith a new investigation into China's industrial subsidies and efforts to dominatekey sectors, such as semiconductors. Such a probe could lead to more tariffs.