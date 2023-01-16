Chinese city-dwellers head to hometowns as holidays raise COVID stakes

Passengers laden with luggage flocked to rail stations and airports in China's megacities on Monday, heading to their hometowns for Lunar New Year holidays that health experts fear could intensify a raging COVID-19 outbreak in areas less-equipped to handle it.

After three years of strict anti-virus controls, China abruptly abandoned its "zero COVID" policy in early December, letting the virus run freely through its 1.4 billion population.

Authorities said on Saturday nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospitals between Dec 8 and Jan 12, a huge increase from previous figures that had been criticised by the World Health Organisation for not reflecting the scale and severity of the outbreak.

Even those numbers most likely exclude many people dying at home, especially in rural areas with weaker medical systems, one health expert has said. Several experts forecast more than one million people in China will die from the disease this year.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, also known as the Spring Festival, which officially starts on Jan 21, state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering their supplies of drugs and equipment.