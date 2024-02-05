Australian writer Yang Hengjun sentenced by Beijing court

Sydney based scholar Feng Chongyi said a court on Monday delivered a suspended death sentence that would convert to life imprisonment after two years.

He said the verdict was relayed to him by Yang's family in court.

It was a "serious case of injustice", he said, adding Yang had denied the charges. He urged the Australian government to seek medical parole for Yang.

Yang's sentence was confirmed by another human rights lawyer in Beijing who has been following his case. "He was found guilty of all charges," the lawyer said, asking to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter.