China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

Taiwan's presidential office said in response that the Republic of China - the island's official name - was a sovereign and independent country.

"Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

"This is the consensus of Taiwan's people," the presidential office said, adding the national security team was keeping a close eye on developments at the congress.

In her national day speech on Monday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said war between Taiwan and China was not an option and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing, even as she pledged to keep boosting Taiwan's defences.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang - who China put sanctions on last year, saying he was a separatist - said Xi should focus on his own people.

Referring to rare banners of political protest on an overpass in Beijing on Thursday, Su said, "Xi Jinping should pay attention to the smoke and protest banners on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing, rather than always thinking about using force to deal with Taiwan."

China refuses to speak to Tsai, considering her a separatist.

Beijing has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model of autonomy, the same formula it uses for Hong Kong. But all mainstream Taiwanese political parties have rejected that proposal and it has almost no public support, according to opinion polls.

Taiwan says only its people can decide their own future and that Beijing's claims are void as the People's Republic of China has never governed any part of the island.