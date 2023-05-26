Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting incident in Japan

Another elderly woman also died after an apparent attack. She had been lying on the ground outside the house since Thursday afternoon and police had been unable to get to her, media said.

NHK said the suspect had been dressed in camouflage and allegedly used what appeared to be a hunting rifle in the shootings.

Police detained the man around 4:30 am (1930 GMT) on Friday, about 12 hours after the first call to emergency responders, media said. He was arrested for the suspected murder of one of the police officers, NHK said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process. The suspect had a licence for a hunting rifle, NHK reported.

The suspect's mother and another relative who were in the house with him escaped at around 8:30 pm and midnight, respectively, reports said.