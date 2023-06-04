    বাংলা

    Landslide in China's Sichuan province kills 14, leaves 5 missing

    The landslide occurred in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province

    Reuters
    Published : 4 June 2023, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 10:06 AM

    A landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province has killed 14 people and left five missing, Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported on Sunday.

    The landslide occurred at around 6 am (2200 GMT) on Sunday morning in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province.

    More than 180 rescue workers have been dispatched to the site, with search and rescue operations still ongoing, CCTV said.

    Leshan city was hit by heavy rain over the two days before the incident, weather tracking data indicated.

