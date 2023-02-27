South Korean gay couple sees court win as breakthrough for equality

"Because we are not recognised as family by law in South Korea, things like guardianship or issuing real estate registration certificates on each other's behalf are out of our reach."

Kim added that the reversal was a relief for the country's LGBTQ community.

"People have been feeling tired of not seeing much progress for a long time," he said.

In South Korea, where LGBT anti-discrimination laws face strong resistance from conservative religious groups and others, the decision was hailed by human rights group Amnesty International as a "step towards marriage equality".

Taiwan is alone among Asian governments in recognising same-sex marriages, which it legalised in 2019, although Thailand's legislature is moving forward with bills that could lead to approval while court cases have pressed for LGBT couples' rights in India and Japan.

South Korea's health service said in a statement it would conduct a legal review to decide whether to challenge the latest court decision before the Supreme Court.

Kim and So blamed inaction by politicians for South Korea's slow progress on LGBTQ rights, while acceptance is rising among the general public.

"Despite the hatred you see online and the discrimination, many LGBTQ people are still living well and happily in this country and there are many people who support us," So said.

A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter last year found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law was necessary.

Anti-discrimination bills have been proposed but lawmakers have failed to move forward with them.

"Politicians like to hide behind social consensus," So said.

"But it is their job to make society a more equal and better place to live, not just sit back and wait for society to change."