Hiring spree by China's debt-laden local governments fuel fiscal fears

The overall number of jobs being added across mainland China's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities, is around 190,000, a 16% increase from 2022, financial media outlet Caixin reported.

The local governments adding the most jobs in relative terms are also among the most indebted. Yunnan's outstanding debt to fiscal revenue hit 1087% last year, the highest among all provincial-level economies. Gansu was third at 970% and Guangxi was fifth at 910%, according to research by Chinese brokerage TF Securities.

The local governments of Gansu, Yunnan and Guangxi did not respond to a request for comment and Reuters could not establish exactly why the governments are ramping up hiring and how it will impact their finances. But it is causing anxiety among economists.

"If state land sales continue to worsen in those regions, such large-scale government hiring spree will be unsustainable," said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.

'EMPLOYMENT FIRST

'In his first speech as China's new premier earlier this month, Li Qiang said the country needed an "employment-first" agenda, with the government setting a job creation target of 12 million, up from last year's 11 million, even as it aims for a conservative GDP growth target of around 5% this year.

China needs to create jobs for a record 11.58 million college graduates expected to join the workforce this year, a hard task at a time the jobless rate for those aged 16 to 24 is at 18.1%, hovering near an all-time high.

The jobs being sought by Gansu, Yunnan and Guangxi are mainly in the law, finance and accounting departments, and application requirements are more friendly to college graduates, said Offcn, the tutoring firm.

A civil servant in Gansu, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media, said the hiring spree is partly to replace retiring staff but comes as some local employees have also suffered pay cuts.

As well as central government funding, many of China's localities rely on so-called local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to raise extra capital from bond markets for the likes of infrastructure projects.

The total debt of China's LGFVs has swelled to a record 66 trillion yuan ($9.5 trillion), from 57 trillion yuan last year, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report last month.

These LGFVs, which proliferated after the financial crisis of 2008 as a way to let local governments get round a ban on direct borrowing, are not technically guaranteed and many hold assets of dubious quality like roads to nowhere and empty airports, analysts say.