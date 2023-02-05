Girl killed in shark attack on Australia's west coast

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday after being mauled by a shark in a river in Western Australia's state capital Perth after she jumped in the water to swim with a pod of dolphins.

Police said they were called to the scene of the attack about 3:45 pm Saturday (0745 GMT) near a traffic bridge in the Swan River, in the Fremantle port area of Perth.

The girl was pulled from the water with critical injuries and she died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police believe the victim was with friends and jumped off a jet ski to swim with a pod of dolphins in the river when the shark attack occurred.

Authorities were not sure what kind of shark attacked the girl, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.