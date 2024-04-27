Taiwan reports Chinese military activity after Blinken leaves Beijing

Taiwan's defence ministry said the aircraft were involved in "joint combat readiness patrols" with Chinese warships, adding that Taiwanese aircraft and ships responded "appropriately". It did not give details.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment outside of office hours on Saturday.

Taiwan's armed forces are well-equipped and well-trained but dwarfed by those of China's, especially the navy and air force, which respond almost daily to Chinese missions.

China considers Taiwan the most important issue in its relations with the United States, and Beijing has repeatedly demanded Washington end weapons sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te takes office on May 20 after winning January's election. Beijing considers him a dangerous separatist and has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks.

Lai said on Thursday that China should have the confidence to talk to Taiwan's legally elected government. Like outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.