China's Sichuan returning to normal as earthquake death toll hits 93

Officials in China's Sichuan province, which was hit by an earthquake that killed 93 last week, lowered the emergency response level as most transportation, electricity and communication services resumed, state media reported on Tuesday.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province in five years killed 55 in an area known as Ganzi and 38 in the city of Ya'an, CCTV news said.

Rescue efforts are still being carried out for 25 missing, including nine in Luding.