Japan calls for power saving for Tokyo households, industries during summer

The Japanese government on Friday called for households and industries around Tokyo to save electricity in July and August to ensure a stable power supply during the peak summer season, though it did not set any numerical targets.

The country's power market is predicted to be less tight this summer in most of the regions than last summer when the government asked for energy conservation across the nation, according to the industry ministry's forecast in May.

But the ministry has decided to ask for the power saving "within a reasonable range" during the two months in the areas, where power is supplied by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T, as the reserve ratio is estimated to be below 5%, close to the minimum 3% that ensures stable supply.