China to improve childbirth policies, boost support for elderly

China will improve policies supporting childbirth, two official government reports said on Tuesday, which also detailed plans to support a growing elderly population by raising benefits and basic pensions and pushing forward a private pension system.

The measures come after China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, with new births dropping to about half of those in 2016, while marriages hit a record low in 2022.

China will "work towards a birth-friendly society and promote long term, balanced population development" and develop "public interest childcare" to reduce the cost of childbirth, parenting and education, said a report released by the country's state planner.

The country will improve policies to boost birth rates by "refining parental leave policies, improving the mechanism for sharing the related labour costs of employers and increasing the supply of childcare services," according to a separate work report from Premier Li Qiang, also released on Tuesday.