China, battling low birth rates and high costs, encourages frugal weddings

Young couples in China planning "simple" weddings, rather than traditional banquets with hundreds of guests, was one of the top hits online after an article urging more frugal nuptials was published by the government body in charge of women's rights.

The article by the All China Women's Federation, featured on Chinese search engine Baidu's "hot list" on Tuesday, said couples were exhausted by the expense and time required for big weddings.

Changes include shrugging off rituals such as renting luxury cars, fancy photographers and souvenirs for the guests, instead opting for a small-scale party for family and close friends.

One couple interviewed said they spent around 6,000 yuan ($831) for their nuptials, significantly lower than traditional wedding banquets that can cost over 200,000 yuan ($27,700).

The shift to a more simple style is important to develop good future customs, the article said.

"From a social perspective, extravagant celebrations of happy events are a bad habit... the rise of minimalist weddings meets the demand for frugal weddings and will help to develop a good custom."