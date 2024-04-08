Fight back or flee? Myanmar draft forces hard choices on youth

That means 14 million people, 27% of Myanmar's population, are subject to conscription, the junta says, calling on around 60,000 a year to enlist. Estimates of the current size of the armed forces, rebel groups or numbers of people trying to avoid conscription could not be ascertained.

The government is responding to a rebel offensive launched in October that has become the most significant threat to the regime since the coup that toppled Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian-led government.

'I HAVE MADE MY CHOICE'

"After the conscription law was enacted, all young people had to make a decision," said one of the women, an 18-year-old computer science student who left Myanmar's Mon state without telling her mother, to join the armed wing of the Karen National Union rebel group.

"I don't fear battles," she said, "I have made my choice."

In Bangkok, one of the men who fled, a 32-year-old who moved from Mandalay, said, "I was still at my job and with my family the other day. And suddenly now I am here."

All four requested anonymity, citing safety concerns as the first recruits enter training and local authorities issue notices to eligible people.

Pro-government social media channels show young men entering military training halls, sometimes flanked by junta supporters holding flowers.

But months of relentless fighting has depleted most military battalions to half their recommended troop strength, driving the junta to enforce the conscription law.

This disruption "is having serious negative consequences for the economy", said Richard Horsey, the Crisis Group's senior Myanmar adviser. But, he said, "I'm not sure it will affect the regime's conscription plans, given the relatively small number of conscripts they are aiming for."