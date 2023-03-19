North Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest of a series of tests carried out by the nuclear-armed state since the start of this year.

The missile, launched from the Dongchang-ri site on the west coast around 11:05 am (0205 GMT), flew some 800 km (500 miles) before hitting a target, a South Korean military statement said. Japan's Defence Ministry said the missile flew as high as 50 km (30 miles).

Soon after the launch on Sunday, South Korea's Ministry of National Defence said the US deployed a B-1B strategic bomber to a joint air drill, which Seoul and Washington say they are holding to strengthen deterrence.

The deployment of the bomber was planned in advance and unrelated to the latest North Korean launch, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the military.