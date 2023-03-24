North Korea says it has tested new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone

CRUISE MISSILES

KCNA also confirmed the North fired cruise missiles on Wednesday to practice carrying out tactical nuclear attack missions, confirming earlier reports from the South Korean military.

The cruise missiles were tipped with a "test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead," and flew 1,500-1,800 km (930-1120 miles), according to KCNA.

The drill verified the reliability of its control devices and detonators in a mid-air explosion and served as a demonstration of another military attack capability, KCNA added.

The North said the latest weapon test and drills had no negative impact on security of the neighbouring countries.

The latest tests took place as South Korean and US troops launched their largest amphibious landing drills in years, involving a US amphibious assault ship, on Monday.

North Korea said the US and South Korea were driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an "irreversibly dangerous point" with their exercises, and that such moves require its forces to "gird themselves for an all-out war and bolster up its nuclear force both in quality and quantity on a priority basis."

The US ship, USS Makin Island, docked at a naval base in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday, carrying 10 F-35 stealth fighters.

Pyongyang has long bristled at exercises conducted by South Korean and US forces, saying they are preparation for an invasion of the North.

South Korea and the US say the exercises are purely defensive and have criticised the tests as destablising and in breach of UN sanctions.

The allies concluded 11 days of their regular springtime exercises, called Freedom Shield 23, on Thursday, but they have other field training exercises continuing.