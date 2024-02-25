    বাংলা

    Australia PM pledges 'whatever support' needed as wild fires destroy homes

    Australia is in the grips of an El Nino weather pattern, which is typically associated with extreme phenomena such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Feb 2024, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2024, 07:26 AM

    Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged on Sunday to provide whatever support was needed to assist Victoria state in a days-long wildfire emergency that has razed homes after authorities warned extreme heat could fan the blazes this week.

    "We will provide whatever support is requested from Victoria," Albanese told reporters in the city of Frankston, Victoria, according to a transcript.

    "It's a reminder of the need for us to be vigilant for us to continue to work and act on the threat that is climate change."

    The emergency has killed livestock, destroyed six homes and forced more than 2,000 people to leave western towns and head to the city of Ballarat, 95 km (60 miles) west of the state capital, Melbourne.

    Australia is in the grips of an El Nino weather pattern, which is typically associated with extreme phenomena such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.

    More than 15 bushfires were burning in Victoria on Sunday, with the most serious blaze, ranked at the second highest danger rating, near several remote towns, according to the state's emergency authority.

    State authorities have said there are concerns about the weather this week particularly Wednesday into Thursday when extreme heat is forecast that could further fan the fires.

    Around 1,000 firefighters supported by more than 50 aircraft have battled the fires since they started.

    The last two bushfire seasons in Australia have been subdued compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer", when bushfires destroyed an area the size of Turkey, killing 33 people and an estimated 3 billion animals.

    RELATED STORIES
    People watch the fireworks show over the Victoria Harbour on the second day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2024.
    Hong Kong's population edges up to 7.5 m
    Hong Kong's population rise comes after China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, due to a record low birth rate and a wave of COVID-19 deaths
    Farmers are seen at the site where they gather, as they march towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu Barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 19, 2024. REUTERS
    Indian farmers reject support price contract
    The Indian government has offered guaranteed support prices for pulses, corn and cotton in a bid to break a deadlock with protesting farmers
    Vapour rises from cooling towers at the Loy Yang coal fired power station, about 150 km (93 miles) east of Melbourne in Victoria state April 2, 2012.
    Hundreds of thousands lose power in Australia after weather downs power lines
    The failure comes amid repeated warnings from AEMO that urgent investment is required to ensure power supply remains reliable
    Republican presidential candidate and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event before the South Carolina Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, January 24, 2024.
    Nikki Haley targeted in swatting incident
    Swatting cases have surged over the past two months, targeting both allies and rivals of former President Donald Trump as he campaigns to return to the White House

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps