    Taiwan urges dialogue with China without political preconditions

    Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council on Tuesday urged China to accept the fact that the two sides are not subordinate to each other

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2024, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 09:32 AM

    Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council on Tuesday urged China to accept the fact that the two sides are not subordinate to each other, after Beijing hardened its stance on the island in a government work report.

    Taiwan also urged China to create healthy cross-strait exchanges and interaction via dialogue without political preconditions, the council said in a statement responding to the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament.

