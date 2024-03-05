Taiwan urges dialogue with China without political preconditions

The Chinese official news agency steps foot on the remote Pacific Islands nation after it ditched Taiwan for China
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council on Tuesday urged China to accept the fact that the two sides are not subordinate to each other, after Beijing hardened its stance on the island in a government work report.
Taiwan also urged China to create healthy cross-strait exchanges and interaction via dialogue without political preconditions, the council said in a statement responding to the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament.