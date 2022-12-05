China's patchy COVID easing sows confusion but comforts investors

China will also soon announce a nationwide easing of testing requirements, allowing some positive cases and close contacts to isolate at home, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

That has prompted some analysts to suggest China may drop border controls and re-open the economy sooner than expected.

"The risk of an earlier but managed exit has increased," Goldman Sachs chief China economist Hui Shan said in a note on Monday, adding that the bank expected such a reopening from April. Other analysts expect such moves later in the year.

But the lack of clarity leaves some in China scared of being caught on the wrong side of fast-changing rules.

Yin, who lives in a small city near Beijing, the capital, said her in-laws had come down with a fever and she herself now had a sore throat, but they did not want to be tested for fear of being thrown into government quarantine facilities.

"All we want is to recover at home, by ourselves," she told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The yuan currency firmed to its strongest level against the dollar since mid-September amid a broad market rally as investors hope the unwinding of pandemic curbs will brighten the outlook for global growth.

Economic data underscored the damage from the curbs, as services activity shrank to six-month lows in November.

But in another hopeful sign for business, a source at Apple supplier Foxconn told Reuters the firm expected its COVID-hit Zhengzhou plant - the world's biggest iPhone factory - to resume full production later this month or early the next.