Sailors of hijacked MV Abdullah will be rescued this month, says Bangladesh minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is hopeful about rescuing Bangladeshi sailors held hostage by Somali pirates this month.

“It will be possible to rescue the MV Abdullah sailors hijacked by Somali pirates in the current month. Our main responsibility is to return them safely to their families. Efforts are under way,” the state minister said at his office in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

“This is a massive incident which is not possible to fix by setting a deadline. But things are under our control. Hopefully, we can bring the sailors home safely."