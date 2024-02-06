China court's suspended death sentence for Australian writer an 'outrage,' PM says

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said it was an "outrage" that a Beijing court handed Australian writer Yang Hengjun a suspended death sentence on espionage charges and vowed to continue to make efforts for his release.

The sentence, handed down three years after a closed-door trial, shocked his family and supporters. Analysts say this was unlikely to derail Australia-China ties but will test the limits of Canberra's push to put relations back on track after years of tensions.

"We have conveyed, firstly, to China our dismay, our despair, our frustration, but to put it really simply, our outrage at this verdict," Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

"We will continue to make the strongest representations. We, of course, called in the (Chinese) ambassador yesterday but we will make representations at all levels."

Albanese said his government would "respond directly and clearly and unequivocally ... on this harsh action by China."