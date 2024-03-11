Australian writer sentenced to death in China may never be executed, says Chinese ambassador

If Yang complies with the terms of his imprisonment and committed no further crimes "theoretically there is a chance he will not be executed," Xiao said.

His comments mark the first time a Chinese official has noted that Yang might not be executed.

Xiao also downplayed worries over Yang's health on Monday and said that although it was "not perfect," it was not as grave as described by his family.

A pro-democracy blogger and spy novelist, Yang is an Australian citizen born in China who was working in New York before his arrest at the Guangzhou airport in 2019.