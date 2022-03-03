China calls reports on Chinese-Russian coordination on Ukraine 'fake news'
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2022 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 04:31 PM BdST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that reports on Chinese and Russian coordination ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine are "fake news."
Such practices of diverting attention and shifting blame are "despicable", said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.
Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in
early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in
Beijing, the New York Times reported, quoting Biden administration officials
and a European official who cited a Western intelligence report.
"The New York Times report is pure fake news," said spokesman Wang.
He went on to list and quote from public figures in the United States, including former diplomat George Kennan and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who have spoken out against the expansion of NATO, the trans-atlantic defence alliance that Russia claims threatens its security interests.
Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons have repeatedly refused to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an "invasion" while asking western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."
- China urges calm after Putin's nuclear threat
- 'Weather bomb' submerges Australian towns
- N Korea resumes missile tests
- Flash floods kill 7 in Australia
- China's child-rearing costs far outstrip US, Japan
- Japan imposes sanctions on Russia
- Japan wants to showcase gold mines’ history but not all of it
- Beijing modifies insurance coverage to support births
- How ‘multiculturalism’ became a bad word in South Korea
- China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert
- 'Weather bomb' submerges Australian towns, strands people on roofs
- N Korea resumes missile tests with first launch in a month
- Australia floods kill seven as severe weather pummels Queensland
- China's child-rearing costs far outstrip US, Japan
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh abstains from historic UNGA vote that denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Bangladesh vessel engineer, caught in Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for help
- Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%
- Jahangir Alam spends a month in jail after police arrest the wrong man
- Pay money for land acquisition quickly and if possible, in one go: Hasina