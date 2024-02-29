Embattled Japan PM faces ethics committee to save popularity and budget

Fumio Kishida will on Thursday become the first sitting Japanese prime minister to appear before a parliamentary ethics committee, as he seeks to draw a line under a funding scandal that has hurt his popularity and may delay next year's budget.

Kishida's attendance follows weeks of wrangling between the opposition and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) over the technicalities of how to hold the hearings, which will look into how some LDP factions failed to report tens of millions of yen from fundraising parties.

The opposition had demanded a full public hearing that would include the five key members of the biggest faction caught in the scandal. The LDP had argued for a closed session.

Kishida is not directly implicated in the scandal but told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to attend with media present because he feels "a strong sense of urgency that the people's distrust in politics will further deepen if this situation continues". Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the committee would question him.