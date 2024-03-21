    বাংলা

    What’s next for Vietnam after Vo Van Thuong resigns?

    With accumulated foreign direct investment higher than its gross domestic product, Vietnam's stability is crucial to multinationals with large operations in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 02:38 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 02:38 AM

    Vietnam is seeking its third president in little more than a year after its ruling Communist Party on Wednesday forced the resignation of Vo Van Thuong, who was only elected last year after the sudden dismissal of his predecessor.

    With accumulated foreign direct investment higher than its gross domestic product, Vietnam's stability is crucial to multinationals with large operations in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub, including Samsung Electronics which ships from Vietnam half of its smartphones, and Apple, which has many key suppliers in the country.

    That stability, which has been guaranteed for decades by a state tightly controlled by the Communist Party, now looks less certain, although analysts agree that the current leadership changes will not impact the country's key policies, including its "bamboo diplomacy" aimed at keeping good relations with the United States and China at the same time.

    Behind the latest reshuffle is the long-lasting "blazing furnace" anti-graft campaign that party chief Nguyen Phu Trong launched back in 2016. It is aimed at eradicating corruption so widespread that in some provinces up to 90% of applicants for land certificates paid a bribe, according to a report published in March 2023 by the UN Development Programme and other organisations.

    The campaign intensified over the last two years, with critics saying it has been increasingly used for political purposes by party factions competing for power.

    Thuong, 53, stands accused of having violated party rules, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, which did not clarify what exactly he did wrong.

    He quit days after police announced the arrest for alleged corruption a decade ago of a former head of central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province, who served while Thuong was party chief there.

    WHO COULD BE VO VAN THUONG'S SUCCESSOR?

    Vietnam's parliament will meet on Thursday in an extraordinary session to accept Thuong's resignation, confirming a Reuters report from Sunday.

    It is expected that it will appoint an acting president until the party decides the next candidate.

    The most likely option is Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who had to step in last year to temporarily replace the suddenly dismissed former president Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

    Then it took the party a month and a half to pick Thuong, who at the time of his election had been widely seen as a close ally to the party chief Trong.

    Leading candidates for the permanent position include the powerful minister of public security, To Lam, and party veteran Truong Thi Mai, according to multiple analysts.

    However, the former may be interested in the far more powerful position of party chief, a role that is up for grabs in 2026 when Trong's third mandate ends, but that the ageing leader may make available earlier.

    Mai's job had been seen at risk amid the latest leadership reshuffle, but no decision was announced about her on Wednesday. That could make her a lame duck - which in Vietnam has often been the key to access powerful positions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong speaks as he attends the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Leaders event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023.
    Vietnam's president resigns, raising questions over stability
    The Central Party Committee approved Thuong's resignation just about a year after his election
    Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Ma Xingrui attends the Xinjiang delegation meeting on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 7, 2024.
    Top official from China's Xinjiang says 'Sinicisation' of Islam 'inevitable'
    Rights groups accuse Beijing of widespread abuses of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in Xinjiang
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a bilateral meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Feb 8, 2024.
    Japan PM faces ethics committee to save popularity, budget
    Fumio Kishida will on Thursday become the first sitting Japanese prime minister to appear before a parliamentary ethics committee, as he seeks to draw a line under a funding scandal
    Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) attend a memorandum of cooperation exchange ceremony during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction at Keidanren Kaikan in Tokyo on February 19, 2024.
    Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction meeting
    As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its third year, Japan has pledged more than $10 billion worth of financial aid, as it seeks to show solidarity with Kyiv's war effort

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp