Memorial for Nashville shooting victims: 'Our hearts are broken'

First lady Jill Biden joined a memorial vigil in Nashville on Wednesday for the three children and three adults shot to death this week at a Christian day school, including two educators who were close friends of the Tennessee governor's wife.

The outdoor ceremony, attended by several hundred people, began about an hour before sunset in Nashville Public Square Park, outside city hall in the state capital, Tennessee's largest city, and several miles from the scene of Monday's massacre.

The service lasted only about 30 minutes, punctuated by prayers and performances from musicians Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Ketch Secor.

The crowd sang along to Secor's rendition of the popular Christian hymn "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?" as he accompanied himself on banjo.

The victims' names were repeatedly recited during the tribute - 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, along with custodian Mike Hill, 61; the school's headmaster, Katherine Koonce, 60; and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61.

"Think of all the hugs they would have had, and all the hugs we can still give each other," said Mayor John Cooper, accompanied by numerous local leaders and clergy. "Nashville has had its worst day. Our hearts are broken."