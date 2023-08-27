    বাংলা

    At least 7 killed after Haiti gang opens fire on church-led protest

    Videos on social media show people being shot at in the street and people saying they thought the march was peaceful and had no idea it was about taking on a gang

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 02:48 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 02:48 AM

    At least seven people were killed in Haiti on Saturday, local rights group CARDH said, after a gang that controls a northern suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince opened fire with machine guns on a protest organized by a Christian church leader.

    Local media reported at least 10 had been killed, and CARDH director Gedeon Jean said the final number would likely be higher, adding that several people were wounded and some churchgoers had been kidnapped.

    Videos shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showed some 100 people, many wearing yellow shirts associated with the religious group of Pastor Marco, marching in the suburb Canaan, some carrying sticks and machetes.

    Unverified videos on social media show people being shot at in the street, bodies lying on the ground and people who appear to be hostages saying they thought the march was peaceful and had no idea it was about taking on the gang.

    Many Haitians have joined civilian self-defence groups known as "Bwa Kale," a movement that has inspired hope but also sparked retaliation against civilians and stirred fears the groups are spurring on the violence.

