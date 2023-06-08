International help rolls in to fight unyielding Canadian wildfires

Allies around the world are promising to boost support for Canada's fight against hundreds of blazes amid the country's worst-ever start to wildfire season, which is fuelling concerns about the worsening consequences of climate change.

Forest fires continued to burn across Canada on Thursday, forcing thousands of people from their homes and sending a smoky haze billowing over a large swath of the United States.

Although wildfires are common in Canada, it is unusual for blazes to be burning simultaneously in the east and west, stretching firefighting resources and forcing the Canadian government to send in the military to help.

The United States has sent hundreds of firefighters to Canada over the past few weeks and is sending more.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to double the number of US personnel available to help fight wildfires in Canada.

"The climate crisis is real and it is here to stay. We must take action against the climate crisis, both short-term and long-term," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.