Fire erupts at building housing Chinese nationals in Dhaka's Baridhara

A fire has broken out at an apartment building in the capital's Baridhara diplomatic zone.

The incident occurred at 1am on Sunday and was brought under control quickly, according to the Fire Service.

The five-storey building where the fire started is located on Road 13, said Sayeed Monirul Islam, senior station officer at the Gulshan Fire Service Station. It sparked in a bedroom on the fifth floor.

It did not spread far due to the prompt response of the Fire Service, he said.