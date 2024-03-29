Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser

Mindy Kaling, an actress and comedian, offered some comic relief early in the event. She joked it was nice to be in a room with “so many rich people,” adding that she loved the wealthy attendees were supporting a president who “openly” promises to “raise your taxes.”

She also noted she was getting older but when compared to Biden, Obama, and Clinton, she looks like a “cast member on Euphoria,” a popular HBO series that chronicles the lives of high school students.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden's Republican challenger in November's election, was in the New York area on Thursday as well, attending a wake for a slain New York City policeman.

Biden, 81, has faced concerns about his age and fitness for a second four-year term. Recent Reuters/Ipsos polls show his approval rating at 40 percent and in a tight race with Trump, 77, ahead of the Nov 5 election.

The show of support from Biden's predecessors was meant to demonstrate party unity and project fundraising strength.

In contrast, a Trump campaign adviser said on Thursday the candidate won't be able to match Biden's totals, blaming the disparity on the Democrat's "billionaire" supporters and painting a picture of a Trump campaign fueled by grassroots, working-class supporters.

Tickets for Thursday's Biden event, expected to bring some buzz to his reelection effort, cost between $250 and $500,000, according to a Democrat familiar with the planning. The campaign said it raised more than $25 million.

More than 5,000 people were expected to attend. The event will not be televised, but the campaign plans to post clips on social media.

Small-dollar donors paid $25 to take part in a separate virtual event with Obama, Biden and Clinton. Biden's high-profile allies are seeking to shore up his support despite opinion polls showing tepid enthusiasm for the president and in contrast to a Republican Party where many major figures oppose Trump.