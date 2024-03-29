Obama, Clinton on why Americans don't love the Biden economy

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton dug into an issue that has vexed economists, political strategists and the White House on Thursday - if the US's fiscal numbers are so good, why are Americans so unhappy about the economy?

Speaking at a high-dollar fundraiser for President Joe Biden at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Obama and Clinton urged thousands there to stick with the Democratic president for a second term, while trying to pin down the reasons economic concerns are high despite job growth, healthy spending and better-than-expected GDP increases.

There are "structural problems" that frustrate people, Obama said, including the suppression of unions. That's something Biden has specifically battled against, he said.