Venezuela's Maduro announces candidacy for July re-election

The US partially rolled back sanctions on Venezuela's government in late 2023 because of an elections deal with the opposition, but the nascent rapprochement came to an end with arrests of opposition figures and the court decision about Machado. The US has pledged a reinstatement of oil sanctions from mid-April.

Ruling party sources have told Reuters the reversal in policy by Maduro may be due to waning popularity with his base.

Venezuela has suffered hyperinflation and an unprecedented economic collapse since Maduro took power in 2013, after the death of his mentor, President Hugo Chavez.

The country has seen intermittent waves of protest against the ruling party and Maduro, particularly between 2014 and 2017, resulting in dozens of arrests and killings.

The main opposition parties boycotted the 2018 presidential election and refused, along with the US and others, to recognise Maduro's victory.

Maduro squeaked to a 1.5 percent victory in 2013 elections, which the then-opposition candidate also declared fraudulent.