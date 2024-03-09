Haiti ex-coup leader Guy Philippe demands PM resign, wants presidency

Since his return to Haiti, Philippe has travelled the country rallying support and calling for the government to step down.

In a February report, the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime named Philippe as an important figure among Haiti's "strongmen who straddle the line between vigilante leaders and political bosses, accumulating considerable power."

Philippe said his recent return to the country meant he did not have deep connections to the gangs and he was not behind the gang violence.

But he said there were some gang members that supported him because they liked what he had to say.

"They like my speech, and some want to follow me," he said.

He did not denounce the gangs and said he would seek to implement an amnesty for their leaders were he to take power.

"Who is worse? The one in the streets with the weapons or the ones in the office that call themselves prime ministers, president, ministers ... that are stealing everything this country has?," he said.

In recent months, Philippe has been seen at public events defended by members of BSAP - an environmental police unit that security analysts say has effectively become a paramilitary group.

Philippe said the protection came from individual agents who believed in his message and wanted to protect him.

He stressed that he would seek to put his country's relationship with powers like the US, France and Canada on a more equal footing and criticised the international backing that he said had kept Henry in power.

"If Haiti is where it is now, it's partly because of them," he said. "We are not enemies, we don't hate the United States, we don't hate France or Canada... We know we need their help, we know Haiti is a poor country, but at least we would like to receive this help with dignity."

Asked if he thought there would be a civil war in Haiti, as one gang leader warned this week, Philippe said: "No... I know the Americans who are deciding everything here will be wise enough to understand that Haitians want some kind of change."