Haiti PM's return still murky as gang conflict worsens

Haiti's prime minister landed in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, clearing uncertainty around his whereabouts since a trip to Kenya, but questions on how and when he will return to Haiti still linger as gangs back home push for his ouster.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry travelled to Kenya last week to seal a deal to launch a UN-backed multinational security force to fight gangs in Haiti, which sparked violence and calls by a top gang leader for him to step down and stay away from the country.

Puerto Rico's governor's office confirmed Henry had landed in capital San Juan, after reports from local media said the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, had earlier not authorized his plane to land.

The Dominican Republic's government did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the reports.

Haiti's government declared a state of emergency on Sunday after inmates escaped in two major prison breaks, halting businesses, including airports, which have seen heavy gunfire take place near them in recent days.

The United Nations' immigration office said during the weekend that at least 15,000 people had been displaced due to violence.

"Armed gangs forced us to leave our homes. They destroyed our houses, and we're on the streets," said on Monday a man who gave his name as Nicolas and is living in a camp.