Haiti called for security support. Who answered?

TROOPS

The UN last month said five countries had formally pledged troops to the force, Benin being the largest known contributor with 1,500 personnel. Chad, Bangladesh and Barbados also made formal pledges, it said without giving more details, as well as the Bahamas, which had previously said it would send 150 people.

Kenya has pledged to lead the force with 1,000 police officers. Late last year, politicians in Kenya's parliament reported plans to contribute from Burundi and Senegal.

Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Belizean media said the country had pledged 50 soldiers and Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister has pledged an unspecified number of soldiers. Media reported Suriname also would offer personnel.

Under the UN's resolution to deploy the force, states must formally notify its secretary general. There is no deadline. The widely criticized 2004-17 UN MINUSTAH mission to Haiti was given an initial mandate of up 6,700 troops.

Researchers at the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based NGO, said Kenyan assessments indicated the mission should have up to 5,000 personnel and cost some $240 million per year.

FUNDING

The United States is the largest known financial backer, having pledged up to $200 million. The US has said Guyana has also pledged funds, without saying how much.

Canada later followed this with a pledge of around $59 million, and France with some $3 million and a further $924,000 for French and Creole-language training for the mission.

However, as of March 5, a UN spokesperson said only $78 million had been formally pledged and less that $11 million deposited in its dedicated trust fund, from Canada and France. No new contributions were made since the state of emergency.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for more countries to offer funds and urged more support from French-speaking nations.

Both France and the United States were recipients of a debt Haiti paid during more than a century over claims of property, including slaves, lost during the Haitian revolution.

Combined with loans taken to meet payments, a New York Times investigation estimated the "debt" cost Haiti billions of dollars, crippling development. It is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.