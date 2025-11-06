Zohran Mamdani names all-female transition team for NYC mayoralty

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani has announced an all-female transition team as he prepares to take office on Jan 1, promising to deliver what he called the city’s most ambitious policy platform in a generation.

According to a report by The Guardian, the 34-year-old democratic socialist revealed the names of his transition team during a press conference in Queens on Wednesday.

The Guardian said the team will be led by Elana Leopold as executive director, with co-chairs Maria Torres-Springer, the former first deputy mayor; Lina Khan, the former Federal Trade Commission chair; United Way president and CEO Grace Bonilla; and former deputy mayor for health and human services Melanie Hartzog.

“In the coming months, I and my team will build a city hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign,” Mamdani said. “We will form an administration that is equal parts capable and compassionate, driven by integrity and willing to work just as hard as the millions of New Yorkers who call this city home,” the British daily added.

The Guardian added Mamdani’s choice of Khan, who rose to national prominence for her tough antitrust enforcement at the FTC under President Joe Biden, signals his intention to bring bold reformers into city hall.

In his first television interview after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, Mamdani emphasised the urgency of preparation.

“We owe it to this city to be ready on the 1st of January to start delivering,” he said. “We have 57 days, and those are 57 days to start the work of preparing,” the report noted.

With his election victory, Mamdani will become the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage, the first born in Africa, and the youngest in more than a century.

Per The Guardian, the incoming administration faces several challenges, including tensions with President Donald Trump, who has threatened to restrict federal funding if Mamdani assumes office.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that it was “highly unlikely” he would provide more than the minimum federal funds to New York City, while repeatedly branding the mayor-elect a “communist”.

On election day, Trump escalated his attacks, writing on Truth Social that “any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person”, despite Mamdani’s repeated condemnations of antisemitism.

A November study by the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate found that Islamophobic posts about Mamdani on X rose by more than 450 percent between September and October, the report noted.

Despite these challenges, Mamdani said he remains confident about his ability to deliver on his promises.

“I’m confident in delivering these same policies that we ran on for the last year,” he said. “No matter what your politics, we’re all facing the same issues.”

The Guardian said Mamdani campaigned on an ambitious progressive agenda, including a rent freeze for stabilised apartments, free bus services, universal childcare, and city-run grocery stores, financed by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

His campaign raised more than $20 million from small donors, with an average contribution of about $80.

The report added that the new administration will soon announce the appointments of deputy mayors and agency commissioners.

Mamdani said some would be well-known figures, while others would be new faces united by a commitment to “solving old problems with new solutions.”

“On the 1st of January, when our city celebrates the inauguration of a new administration, let us also celebrate a new era for our city,” Mamdani said. “One that we all feel invested in and whose success we all work to achieve.”