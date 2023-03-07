Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead

Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican northern border state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said on Tuesday.

"It's been confirmed by the attorney general's office, of the four, two of them have died, there's one person injured, and the other person is alive," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the president gave his daily news conference.

ABC News on Monday named the four people as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams.

Authorities said that a Mexican bystander was killed when the four were abducted last week.