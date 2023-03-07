    বাংলা

    Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead

    ABC News named the four people as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 04:45 PM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 04:45 PM

    Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican northern border state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said on Tuesday. 

    "It's been confirmed by the attorney general's office, of the four, two of them have died, there's one person injured, and the other person is alive," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the president gave his daily news conference. 

    ABC News on Monday named the four people as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams. 

    Authorities said that a Mexican bystander was killed when the four were abducted last week.

    Separately, a Mexican official told Reuters that two of the men had been found dead. The woman and another man were alive, safe and in the hands of authorities, the official said. 

    Lopez Obrador said one person was in custody in relation to the kidnapping in Tamaulipas, which has long been one of the most violent states in Mexico. 

    The four Americans were in a white minivan when they entered the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday. 

    Gunmen fired on the passengers shortly after they crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the U.S. embassy in Mexico.

    RELATED STORIES
    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is greeted next to a plane by Major General Matthew McFarlane, during his unannounced trip to Baghdad, Iraq, March 7, 2023.
    Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq
    The 2003 invasion killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and led to instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of IS militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011
    Ford Motor Co introduces the 2024 Mustang vehicle during media day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, US, Sept 14, 2022.
    American carmakers muscle up on tech to keep horsepower wars going
    With most car companies phasing out their gas-powered cars in favour of electric variants, automakers that had earlier differentiated their muscle cars with large engines will now rely on software upd ...
    The Mexican flag flutters during the National Flag Day event in Iguala, Guerrero State, Mexico Feb 24, 2021.
    4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico
    The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the four and the arrest of those involved
    Representational Image. Reuters
    1 killed, 9 injured in NY concert stampede
    Preliminary reports from the scene indicated the injuries were caused by people being trampled

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher