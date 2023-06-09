COVID masks are back as Canadian wildfires fill skies with smoke

Neither responded Thursday when asked whether they have seen an uptick in mask interest.

Rivi Hume-Beardall could feel the difference when she stepped outside.

"It kind of hurts and just the minute I stepped outside, it was a little harder to breathe. So I just put a mask on."

The 18-year-old Toronto resident has asthma, and "I don't want my lungs to get damaged at all," she said on Thursday.

It's "a little disheartening" to be wearing a mask again, she said, but "that's what you have to do. ... I don't want to regret not wearing one."

Hume-Beardall added she hopes the spectre of smoky air "is a little bit of a wakeup call to people around the environment."

The concern with this smoky air is particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter - small enough to get inside not only the lungs but the bloodstream, said Samantha Green, a family doctor with Unity Health in Toronto.

Studies in people have linked wildfire smoke with higher rates of heart attacks, strokes, and cardiac arrests, increases in emergency room visits for respiratory conditions, and weakened immune defenses. Wildfires have also been linked with eye irritation and skin problems.