Inter secure Serie A title in heated win over Milan

Inter, who have lost only once in the league this season, hold a 17-point advantage over second-placed Milan with five matches remaining.

For Inzaghi, this was the first Serie A title of his managerial career and sixth trophy with Inter.

"There are so many protagonists of this success, first and foremost the players, but also the directors and chairman Steven Zhang, as anything we needed during this journey was provided for us," Inzaghi said to DAZN.

"It’s an incredible sensation, we did something incredible and it’s only right to share it with as many people as possible."

The San Siro was packed with supporters from both clubs, with Inter fans displaying two stars to symbolise their impending 20th Scudetto, spelling out a message to their rivals: 'Our destiny, your nightmare.'