Colombia, Venezuela presidents discuss investment, trade

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed binational investment and trade at a meeting in Caracas on Saturday, the Colombian government said.

The countries have renewed political ties since Petro took office in August 2022, reopening trade and promising to work together on issues including agriculture and management of borders.

Discussions at the meeting, the presidents' second, centered on similar topics as when they first met in October - management of a newly re-opened border, efforts to increase trade and the peace talks that Bogota is holding with rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN), Petro's office said in a statement.

"We had a complete and very fruitful meeting. We have a clear joint work plan that will keep giving positive results for our countries," Maduro said on Twitter.