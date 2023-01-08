    বাংলা

    Colombia, Venezuela presidents discuss investment, trade

    The countries have renewed political ties since Petro took office in August 2022, reopening trade and promising to work together on issues including agriculture and management of borders

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 05:03 AM

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed binational investment and trade at a meeting in Caracas on Saturday, the Colombian government said.

    The countries have renewed political ties since Petro took office in August 2022, reopening trade and promising to work together on issues including agriculture and management of borders.

    Discussions at the meeting, the presidents' second, centered on similar topics as when they first met in October - management of a newly re-opened border, efforts to increase trade and the peace talks that Bogota is holding with rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN), Petro's office said in a statement.

    "We had a complete and very fruitful meeting. We have a clear joint work plan that will keep giving positive results for our countries," Maduro said on Twitter.

    The two men have previously said they could strengthen cooperation over Monomeros, a Colombia-based fertilizer producer which is owned by Venezuelan state chemical company Pequiven. Colombia's finance minister has said his country may be open to buying Monomeros.

    Venezuela is a guarantor country at Colombia's talks with the ELN and hosted the first round of negotiations between the two sides, which ended in December.

    Caracas broke off relations with Bogota in 2019 after Venezuelan opposition activists tried to send aid trucks from Colombia. Maduro's government said it was a front for an attempted coup.

    Previous governments in Bogota have accused Maduro of harboring Colombian rebel groups and criminals, accusations he has denied.

    RELATED STORIES
    Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, US, Aug 29, 2020.
    US pharmacies weigh if they should sell abortion pill
    What they decide is primarily based on where they are located given that almost half the states ban or restrict abortion
    Paramedics assist a woman after two subway trains collide head-on at a subway station, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 7, 2023.
    1 dead, 57 injured in Mexico City metro accident
    The person killed in the accident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio
    Capitola Wharf damaged by heavy storm waves is seen in Santa Cruz, California, US, January 5, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
    California storm leaves thousands without power
    Utility crews worked to restore power to homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and torrential rain
    US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is flanked by an aide as he listens during a 12th round of voting for a new Speaker on the fourth day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, Jan 6, 2023.
    Kevin McCarthy elected Republican US House speaker
    McCarthy's victory in the 15th ballot brought an end to the deepest congressional dysfunction in 160 years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher