    বাংলা

    Close to 1,000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents

    The Trump administration split apart thousands of migrant families under a blanket 'zero-tolerance' policy that called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers in spring 2018

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 07:36 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 07:36 AM

    Nearly 1,000 migrant children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by President Joe Biden.

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday of the 998 children still separated, 148 were in the process of reunification.

    Biden, a Democrat, issued an executive order shortly after taking office in January 2021 that established a task force to reunite children separated from their families under Trump, a Republican and immigration hardliner, calling such separations a "human tragedy."

    The Trump administration split apart thousands of migrant families under a blanket "zero-tolerance" policy that called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers in spring 2018. Government watchdogs and advocates have found the separations began before and continued after the policy's official start.

    DHS said the task force's painstaking work of combing through "patchwork" information kept by the Trump administration on the policy had so far found 3,924, mostly Central American, children were separated at the border.

    Many were located and reunified before Biden took office through a court process after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued to halt the separation policy.

    "The number of new families identified continues to increase, as families come forward and identify themselves," DHS said in a fact sheet on the work of the task force released Thursday. To date the task force has reunited 600 families.

    DHS also said it has connected some reunified families to services like access to mental health resources. Reuters in 2022 profiled a Honduran mother that ended up homeless for several months in the United States after she was reunited her with her young daughters that she had not seen in years.

    Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Thursday that there was still work to be done to fully address wounds inflicted by the policy. "That's what informs our efforts to extend behavioral health services as a component of reunification," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, US Feb 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Canada says watching a potential 2nd spy balloon incident
    The country's defence ministry said it detected a ‘high-altitude surveillance balloon’ after a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the US state of Montana
    The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, US October 9, 2020.
    Chinese spy balloon flying over the US: Pentagon
    The incident recalls the lengths to which Beijing and Washington have been willing to go to spy on each other amid rising tensions between the superpowers
    A general view of Omaha
    Police shoot armed man in Target store in Omaha
    An investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines
    Rev Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference held by family members of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and died three days later, at Mason Temple: Church of God in Christ World Headquarters, in Memphis, Tennessee, US, January 31, 2023.
    VP Harris to attend Nichols funeral
    Nichols will be eulogized by the Reverend Al Sharpton at a service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday morning

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher