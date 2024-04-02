At least 12 killed, 15 children missing in South Sudan attack

Youths attacked a village in eastern South Sudan and shot dead at least 12 people while 15 children are missing, officials said on Tuesday, as local conflicts continued to increase ahead of elections late this year.

A civil war from 2013-18 caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and although the main belligerents have since been at peace, clashes continue among armed groups.

Activists believe the recent rise in violence is at least partly connected to the elections to choose leaders to succeed the present transitional government.