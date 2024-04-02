    বাংলা

    At least 12 killed, 15 children missing in South Sudan attack

    In the latest incident, youths attacked Ajwara village in Pibor's Pochalla county

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2024, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 11:01 AM

    Youths attacked a village in eastern South Sudan and shot dead at least 12 people while 15 children are missing, officials said on Tuesday, as local conflicts continued to increase ahead of elections late this year.

    A civil war from 2013-18 caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and although the main belligerents have since been at peace, clashes continue among armed groups.

    Activists believe the recent rise in violence is at least partly connected to the elections to choose leaders to succeed the present transitional government.

    In the latest incident on Sunday, youths attacked Ajwara village in Pibor's Pochalla county, Abraham Kelang, Information Minister of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, said.

    "Twelve people were killed, 10 injured and there were some cattle that were raided," he told Reuters, adding that most of the dead were elderly.

    The attackers, from the Murle ethnic group, are also suspected of abducting children, Owety Olung, the acting commissioner of Pochalla County, said.

    "We have 15 children who are still missing right now. We don't know where they are if they are with the attackers or in the bush," he told Reuters.

    Pochalla County is mostly inhabited by the Anyuak ethnic group. They and the Murle, who mainly live in neighbouring Boma County, have fought sporadically and the violence, partly motivated by cattle rustling, has involved ethnic groups from neighbouring Jonglei State.

    In late March, youths shot dead 15 people in Pibor, including Boma's deputy army commander, government officials and the county commissioner's bodyguards.

    Officials also blamed the youths for the killing last year of another county commissioner in Pibor and a security official.

    More than 150 people were killed earlier this year during conflicts between rival groups in northern and western South Sudan.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Intern doctors’ strike enters third day
    Several hospitals across Bangladesh are struggling to provide care due to the strike
    New flare-up of local violence in S. Sudan kills 15
    New flare-up of local violence in S. Sudan kills 15
    Among the dead were Boma's deputy army commander, government officials and the county commissioner's bodyguards
    Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan, Feb 25, 2017. REUTERS/FILE
    Youths kill 15 in S Sudan in latest clash
    The victims include a commissioner of the country’s Pibor region, an official says
    FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese family who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, sit beside their belongings while waiting to be registered by UNHCR upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, July 26, 2023.
    Food aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad could end next month, WFP says
    Nearly half of Sudanese refugee children under five-years-old are suffering from severe anaemia

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin