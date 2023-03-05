Syria mission worth the risk, top US general says after rare visit

But the mission, which former President Donald Trump nearly ended in 2018 before softening his withdrawal plans, is remnant of the larger global war against terrorism that had included once the war in Afghanistan and a far larger US military deployment to Iraq.

Asked by reporters traveling with him if he believed the Syria deployment of roughly 900 US troops to Syria was worth the risk, Milley tied the mission to the security of the United States and its allies, saying: "If you think that that's important, then the answer is 'Yes.'"

"I happen to think that's important," Milley said.

"So I think that an enduring defeat of ISIS and continuing to support our friends and allies in the region ... I think those are important tasks that can be done."

The mission carries risk. Four US troops were wounded during a helicopter raid last month when an Islamic State leader triggered an explosion.

Last month, the US military shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria that was attempting to conduct reconnaissance on a patrol base in northeastern Syria.

Three drones targeted a US base in January in Syria's Al-Tanf region. The US military said two of the drones were shot down while the remaining drone hit the compound, injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army forces.

US officials believe drone and rocket attacks are being directed by Iran-backed militia, a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees US troops as occupiers.

America's NATO ally Turkey has also threatened a broad offensive in Syria that would threaten the US military's Syrian Kurdish partners, who Ankara views as terrorists.